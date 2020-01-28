To The Daily Sun,
Oh, Ms. Davis fact-checked with Google, as if that has ever been unbiased. I will accept that, if the author they cite denies writing the article, that may be so; still, can they say facts are wrong?
Sure, leftists consider any conservatives “nut jobs, white nationalists” and all the terms to discredit anyone they can’t prove wrong. So, hey, go ahead, prove them wrong, bet they can’t.
Isn’t it incredible how the left pats itself on the back proclaiming how liberal, tolerant, knowledgeable they are while at the same time either actively or passively supporting terrorism, crime, drug addiction, and all manner of violence. All it takes for them to come out in support of any of these things is for President Trump to do or say something against these. Kill a ruthless terrorist general and the left treats it as if he was a victim, some poor beguine hero of liberalism. That alone tells us whose side the MSM is on and it’s not the side of the American people, human rights, or decency.
Over 60,000 people die from drug overdoses every year in the U.S. and how does the left respond to that, with efforts to stop/slow the drug flow over the boarder? No their absolutely against any restrictions, no walls, disband ICE, Trump is a racist. So what would be their answer to that problem, more of the same non-enforcement, do-nothing, speak consoling pablum and then reelect those same officials that go along to get along? They had four years to do something; what makes anyone think they would change now? Violent crime and gun-related crime is rising all over the nation. Have liberal appointed judges, district attorneys liberal mayors cracked down? Not on your life (and it could be about your life). They have told police to “stand down”, judges release and release again violent criminals with no bail and are shocked when that criminal kills someone. Let the President call MS13 gang “animals” (every one of them must kill 2-3 people to be accepted into the gang) and listen to the outrage as the left jumps to defend these killers.
Where are the left’s efforts directed? At law-abiding gun owners, citizens that have never committed a crime and only want to be able to defend themselves and their family. According to enlightened leftists, these and Trump supporters are the bad ones, though.
If you go to work every day, pay your taxes, obey the laws, support the U.S. Constitution, respect our flag, our veterans, there is something wrong with you. And what about free-market capitalism, a system that has raised more people out of abject poverty than anything else ever devised? Well, it’s racist, unjust, unfair. But giving/taking away your efforts, works, and labors to those who refuse to work, that’s social justice.
Critical thinking? Totalitarian BS.
Steve Earle
Gilford
