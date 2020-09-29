To The Daily Sun,
Donald Trump is proud of his record in avoiding federal taxes, and apparently his most ardent followers use that avoidance as proof of how clever he is. For two recent years in a row, according a New York Times investigative audit of his taxes, he paid just $750.
In other words, his total contribution to our national defense was to help underwrite half the cost of a suit of body armor for one brave soldier putting his or her life at risk. Are his most ardent supporters proud of that fact too?
Joe Biden’s financial support for our troops and other governmental needs was some 2,000 times greater than Trump’s. Biden had a son who served so understands that being patriotic means helping pay the way to freedom.
On September 27 the USA population, according to the U..S. Census, was 330,359,887. If the total tax receipts for each of those men, women and children were the same as Trump’s measly $750, it would generate $248 billion or about one-third of the current national defense budget of approximately $718 billion.
So if we were all as shrewd and unpatriotic as Trump, our nation would be defenseless. Everyone of our 330,359,887 lives would be at risk as would our democratic way of life.
Fortunately, we have the immediate ability to show our love of our country and our troops. We can vote the tax manipulator in chief out of office.
Leonard Witt
Sandwich
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.