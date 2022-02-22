To The Daily Sun,
Truth sounds like hate to those who hate truth says Proverbs 9:7-8 in the Bible. Well, to add to that fact, we now have a new proverb thanks to people like Justin Trudeau the prime minister of Canada and here at home with our current presidential administration: Seeking the truth, exercising your constitutional rights peacefully, and thinking for yourself are acts of terrorism. Yet, they have shown us what they consider to be non-terrorist by following these three easy to follow steps:
1. Ask questions from a list of approved questions.
2. Study and investigate from a list of approved sources.
3. Learn everything you can as you reach the approved conclusions.
People who refuse to follow these three rules are punished by various methods which includes being banned from social media or not being allowed to post for a length of time, "fact-checked" endlessly because they don't like your tone, spying on your internet activities and emails, and in the case of the Freedom Convoy of Truckers in Canada being the victims of a tyrannical government who is indignant that its citizens question their decrees and mandates peacefully as is their right. How long do you think it is before our government does what Canada is doing, if they haven't started to already? This is why the Biden loyalist news media and his administration wants us to focus on Ukraine and Russia so we don't see all the failings and the constitutionally questionable acts they are doing under the radar so to say.
That's why we need to be informed for ourselves from sources that are not from approved sources and ask questions not on approved lists. Otherwise we sacrifice our rights and our free will to those who want to control both, and who are still trying to desperately hold on to extra power they gave themselves claiming it was because of a pandemic that is now almost over. As such they move goalposts and if that fails they use things like Ukraine and Russia to keep us fearful.
With God’s help, each one of us can progressively improve in the way we fight fear, worry, and anxiety. Jesus taught us to examine our fear, worry, and anxiety as clues into who we worship or what we worship in any given moment. In conversations with Jesus Christ, his questions often exposed the values and thinking that were causing fear, anxiety, and worry. His goal was never to shame those who honestly sought him, but rather his questions were an invitation to trust in him as the creator and provider of all that they truly needed. Unlike our leaders who want us to have fear, anxiety and worry because it means we would rely heavily on them and they can use that to control us. So are they successful? You be the judge. Meanwhile, I'm following Jesus Christ and not following their three rules.
Len Hanley
Barnstead
