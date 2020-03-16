To The Daily Sun,
The earliest known instance of the full slogan, “What would Jesus do” dates all the way back to 1886, from a series of serial sermons by an American minister from Topeka, Kansas by the name of Charles Sheldon. Each week, Sheldon would tell an entertaining story, posing the question, “What would Jesus do?” when characters came across a difficult moral decision or situation.
Given the nature of how people are acting in regards to the coronavirus in stores by hoarding and fighting over items, and some stores that are guilty of price gouging, let me pose a few more questions to consider:
1. Would you do it in Jesus's presence?
2. Would Jesus do this?
s. Would you be ashamed for Jesus to see you doing this?
We sometimes justify to ourselves about the nature of an act, but questions like these should enable us to evaluate things honestly.
Len Hanley
Barnstead
