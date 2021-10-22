To The Daily Sun,
Mayor Andrew Hosmer is a person who I have known and admired for many years. He is a terrific guy, a fine gentleman, a devoted family man and a credit to his community and the state. The city of Laconia is fortunate to have him as a public servant and its voters should re-elect him as their mayor on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Utilizing his lifetime of experience and success as a civic leader, businessman and attorney, Mayor Hosmer will continue to lead and inspire Laconia's resurgence with intelligence, diligence and civility. The city will benefit from his commitment and dedication.
Lee Nyquist
New Boston
