To The Daily Sun,
We would like to thank everyone involved in the vaccinations that were offered this past weekend at the race track in Loudon. The NHMS for the use of their facility, Governor Sununu for coordinating the event, and most importantly all the volunteers who gave up their time to make it happen. We went on Monday and were very impressed on how well it went. Everyone had a smile on their face and were very pleasant. What a great state we live in!
Thank you all and God bless!
Laurette Young
Belmont
