To The Daily Sun,
I write in light of the recent two letters to the editor regarding Navigating Recovery.
The letters refer to an employee issue which is not the purpose of my letter, as personnel matters are the domain of Navigating Recovery’s management team and not for my opinion here in a public forum.
I can only speak to my relationship with Navigating Recovery over the past year, while serving as spiritual advisor to Riverbank House Recovery Community.
I have attended several meetings every week during the past year that Navigating Recovery graciously gives space to and have met with many of the staff over this time period. I have had the opportunity to observe the provider/client relationship that defines Navigating Recovery’s mission of creating a supportive and recovery informed community for those affected by substance use disorder.
I feel that we here in the Lakes Region are very fortunate to have Navigating Recovery as a welcoming and safe place for those seeking and/or embracing recovery, providing support and direction as people begin and maintain the path for a productive life without alcohol or other drugs.
They have just moved into their own space on Court Street and I look forward to new opportunities for our recovery community that their expanded space may provide.
A deep bow of gratitude to ALL people who work to help those in recovery.
Ven. Lama Naomh Tomás, OCBM
Riverbank House Recovery Community
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.