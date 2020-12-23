To The Daily Sun,
Our recent Facebook post asking for help has fostered a tremendous response from the residents in Laconia and we can’t thank you enough.
Following the storm your firefighters have continued to respond to reported fires, mutual aid requests and countless medical emergencies including cardiac arrests. We will continue to be out in the coming days as the city continues to push snowbanks back and we continue to finish shoveling the hydrants. Our members have found numerous hydrants, especially in the Downtown and Lakeport districts, shoveled or at least opened up.
Please continue to clear the snow from your local hydrant, check on your neighbors and keep your vents cleared out. As we look at the weather in the next week our concern is the snow load on roofs as we are seeing warmer temperatures and rain in the forecast.
Again thank you for your help and support. We wish you all a very Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and a Happy New Year.
Jason Griffin
President, Laconia Professional Firefighters
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.