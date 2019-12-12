To The Daily Sun,
The Laconia Post Office has failed over the last several weeks to deliver the sales fliers from various stores. I miss these fliers since I base my shopping on them, for groceries especially.
I tried to call the postmaster to inform them of this problem. Guess what? The phone just rings and rings, then you get disconnected. Customer service at its worst.
I wanted to ask, since they aren’t delivering fliers, if I could come get them for myself and neighbors. I am sure the stores that spends money on these fliers would like to know they are probably just getting thrown away. What a disservice Laconia Post Office is doing!
Rhonda Hayes
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.