To The Daily Sun,
Okay folks, it's time. First the construction company that is digging up our roads in the city and do not know how to work at nights instead of making the citizens of our city suffer through this mess. One thing for sure, Bike Week is on its way, after these folks see what's going on in and around Laconia, they probably will never come back. Does anyone blame them? Just look at the sand patch at the corner of Union & Main Street, been opened for a month now. One would think that they would have the common sense to cover it with hot top, even temp. for gosh sakes.
I think its time to send your DPW director back to the Army Corp of Engineers. He certainly didn't learn much there. Of all the directors that the City has had over the years, this man has "NO" common sense in directing the city Department of Public Works. Love the liquid salt that is ruining our roads, vehicles and with a lot less success that good old road salt. Please stop, please stop using that caustic crap.
I have a lot more to add, but hopefully he will resign and go away.
Don Vachon
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.