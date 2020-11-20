To The Daily Sun,
In the Daily Sun's edition of Friday, Nov. 20, I was sorry to read the passing of Joanne Thurston. It is not often that you meet someone only a few times and feel so fortunate for that experience. In January 1985 I broke both of my heels in a construction accident. The same day of the accident I was transferred from Winthrop, Mass. to Laconia General Hospital. I was very lucky to have Dr. Kathelen Robinson as my doctor. She fitted me with two water-proof walking casts, and within a few days she prescribed therapy at the Laconia YMCA. The first day there I had the privileged of meeting Don and Joan Thurston. I asked if they were the owners of the Thurston Marina and they said yes. Well here were two people that I had never met in my life but treated me like I had been a friend all my life, to say I was impressed was an understatement. I got to know them only a couple of months, but I never forgot for over 35 years.
Later on I met one of their sons, Mark. I always loved politics so I was lucky enough to be involved in many campaigns over the years. When I wasn't sure which way to go with certain candidates I sought out Mark. I have always been thankful for the advice he gave me. Being me and honest I was disappointed in one that was elected. No hard feelings Mark.
My heart goes out to Mark and the rest of his family. Memories like this don't happen to often. I am a lucky man to have experienced it.
L. Michael Hatch
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.