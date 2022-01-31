To The Daily Sun,
My name is Kristen Marshall and I am writing in support of Michelle Tyler for the Gilford School Board. I am a resident of Gilford and have been a friend of Michelle and her family for four years. During that time, she has become a staple of this community. I’m sure most readers know her in some capacity. She currently works in the group sales office at Gunstock Mountain Resort and previously worked as an assistant manager at our neighborhood local farm, Beans and Greens. She is also involved with the Gilford Elementary School. She is currently reflections chair of the Gilford Parent Teacher Association and regularly attends and participates in our school board meetings. Michelle is committed to making our town and school system an example for others to follow. She is an exceptional friend, mother of three lovely children, and time manager. I am honored to call her a friend and confident in her ability to be an advocate for my children and all the students of both the Gilford and Gilmanton school districts. Michelle is a supporter of student and parental rights. She is a great listener who always has an open mind, but will stick her ground when the situation calls for it. I am putting my faith and trust in her on March 8, 2022 at the polls and hope that you will join me in supporting Michelle Tyler for Gilford School Board.
It is imperative to get out and vote. Please be aware that the school vacation week precedes the voting date. If you are unable to vote in person, there are absentee ballots available through the town. For more information about Michelle Tyler and voting, please visit tyler4gilford.us.
Kristen Marshall
Gilford
