To The Daily Sun,
Lately, it appears the entire country has turned against police, or so the media would have you think. This is a disgusting narrative. Judging all cops based on the action of few bad apples is not fair. There bad doctors who make mistakes and even sometimes lie to cover up their mistakes, but does society judge all doctors based on actions of the few bad doctors? No, we have faith that our doctors are skilled and have our best interest at heart, as we should. Police deserve the same!
We have amazing police in this area. These men and women are true professionals, they are tasked with a difficult job and they do it well. Sure, some people will disagree, but those people are likely just bitter that they found themselves on the wrong side of the law. These officer’s goal is to keep the public safe and return home to their families at the end of their shift. Please be respectful to them, they do not write the laws, they enforce the law. They are compassionate and tend to see the best in people, unfortunately some people tend to show their ugly side when encountered by police.
No one is perfect, we have all exceeded the speed limit or accidentally rolled passed a stop sign, most of the time we get away with it, sometimes we get caught. If you are caught, it was not because the officer was targeting you or singling you out, it because of your actions, even if it was unintentional. That officer does not want to pull you over, it is their job. Be polite and cooperative and you may just get off with a simple warning. Be confrontational and you will likely get a ticket or worse.
The Gilford, Laconia and Belmont Police Departments, under the stellar leadership of Chief Bean Burpee, Chief Canfield and Chief Lewandoski, are top notch professionals who deserve our respect and thanks for the great job they do keeping our communities safe.
Kevin Leandro
Gilford
