To The Daily Sun,
Lately, there have been numerous television ads regarding SB 2992. The ads warn that, among other things, the "radical left of Pelosi, Schumer and Warren" are trying to destroy technological innovation and we should contact our United States Senators and ask that they vote against this legislation. I decided to investigate what this bill contains so SB 2992 was keyed into my web browser and the bill was easily discovered.
The sponsors of this bill are Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Mazzie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), and Steve Daines (R-Mont.). Hmmmm, no Nancy Pelosi (not a senator), no Chuck Schumer, and no Elizabeth Warren but a bi-partisan group representing diverse constituencies. Does this appear to be the "radical left" the ads mention? It is suggested you go to the net, key in SB 2992 and read what is in this bill. Hint, it is about consumer protection from big tech companies. Since the ad is blatantly mis-leading, suggest you contact your two senators and ask them to vote for it.
Kent Rosberg
Laconia
