To The Daily Sun,
I refer to Senator Shaheen as the "Jack in the Box" candidate. A short time before the election every six years, she pops up out of the box and reminds everyone about her accomplishments. Her photo-ops are displayed with little or no explanation and she goes back into the box.
Jeanne Shaheen has been in lock-step with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, who she always supports with blind passionate support.
Jeanne Shaheen wants to keep her job at $175,000 per year. It is very difficult to move away from the trough after enjoying this amount of money for essentially producing nothing of substance.
It is time to send Jean on her way.
New talent is needed now, which is why Republican candidate Messner should be given the opportunity to represent the State of New Hampshire in the United States Senate. Give him a chance.
Kenneth L. Bowers,
Wolfeboro
