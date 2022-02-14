To The Daily Sun,
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen recently commented about the proposed Voting Rights Act. She said that some changes need to be made regarding voting protocol. Sen. Shaheen is not happy with the present requirements for voting across the country. A central concern is an identification card or a means to properly identify yourself. New Hampshire represents the best in voting standards; however, Shaheen wants to make changes while she represents a state where every voter must show proof of residency.
The scenario never changes with Sen. Shaheen who continues to support nonsense that will in no way improve our democracy. More people voted in the last election than any election in history so why is Sen. Shaheen so upset? She is convinced that this country is flawed and that people like President Joe Biden can fix it while the borders are open and the virus is a complete conundrum on the part of this administration.
Congratulations Sen. Shaheen for displaying blind but persistent allegiance to your party while thousand are fleeing to red states like Texas and Florida. Why are they leaving? They are leaving because they have had enough of people like you.
Kenneth L. Bowers
Wolfeboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.