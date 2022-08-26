All four United States Democratic senators and representatives from New Hampshire recently voted for an additional 87,000 armed agents. These are not border agents but rather IRS agents. You cannot make this stuff up. The IRS is currently staffed with approximately 175,000 agents. Until recently only those people making more than $400,000 per year would be audited which would be illegal. We know that the middle class wage earner is about to receive a visit. Senate President Chuck Schumer actually congratulated the senators and representatives by adding that all of this is good for the world. Sen. Maggie Hassan did not disappoint Chuck Schumer. Apparently the American people are not paying enough to provide for billions in reckless spending. During a recent visit to Boston I looked at veterans sleeping on cardboard boxes while immigrants are being given free air travel, new clothes, and thousands of dollars in living expenses. Where is Sen. Maggie Hassan? We are a compassionate people but our priorities are in the toilet regarding what is going on. As they say, if you keep doing things the same way do not expect different results. The voters need to send a clear message in November. Common sense needs to be the unifying principle as we move forward. Give someone else an opportunity.
