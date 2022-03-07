To The Daily Sun,
My name is Kelsey St. James. I am running for a seat on the Gilmanton School Board. I am a New Hampshire certified elementary teacher and taught second grade until my husband, Silas, and I decided I would stay home with our two young children until they enter school.
I aim to balance the needs of the school with the responsibility to taxpayers. Budgetary decision-making is essential, challenging, and the most visible duty of the school board. The state of New Hampshire provides less and less funding. I came from a school district that chose to cut school funding, and I know the detrimental impact that can have. I am proud to see that education is valued in our town.
I trust our teachers and administrators. They are highly competent, well-trained and know what is developmentally appropriate and is required within the state and national standards. The school board’s role is not to dictate what is taught and how or what should and should not be taught within each subject. Its responsibility is to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed and there is an effective process to determine quality resources and curricular materials that are age appropriate are available.
I think the school board should advocate for what our schools and students need. I oppose HB 1671 that changes the “core subjects” that schools must teach.
Effective communication is key. I will promote communication between schools with families and caregivers. I look forward to hearing the opinions and concerns of town and school community members. Differing opinions on certain matters are natural and appreciated. This will help me to think about all perspectives of any given topic in my decision making process. I am committed that all of our students have a safe and well-rounded learning environment
The most important job of the school board is to support and ensure the quality of our public school. The NH School Board Association says, “The role of a school board is not to run the schools, but to see that they are run well.” A strong public school system lifts up every individual and the community as a whole. Families, educators, local businesses, and property values all benefit from high performing schools.
I am asking for your vote on March 8. I promise I will have students’ best interest in mind.
Kelsey St. James
Gilmanton
