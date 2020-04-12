To The Daily Sun,
Social distancing “orders” are repugnant to the Constitution! Any law and/or order that is in conflict with the constitution is automatically null and void (Marbury v Madison).
At some point, local business owners will have to lead the fight back and reopen their businesses as a protest against this tyranny, hopefully then the people will follow and reject this governments over reach! If we are lucky we can do it TOGETHER and non-violently!
“..Thus, the particular phraseology of the Constitution of the United States confirms and strengthens the principle, supposed to be essential to all written Constitutions, that a law repugnant to the Constitution is void, and that courts, as well as other departments, are bound by that instrument. The rule must be discharged...” — Marbury, 5 U.S. at 180.
Keith Champagne
Meredith
