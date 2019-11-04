To The Daily Sun,
Great letters to the paper to keep us all informed. Especially the ones that back up their information with “I was told” and “I heard.” Hopefully, most citizens will pick up on this.
Good luck to us all.
Happy Trails,
Charlie St. Clair
Laconia
