To The Daily Sun,
Laconia Voters are fortunate this election cycle to have a slate of candidates with demonstrated, well known community service contributions.
Putting families and children first as their priorities inspires trust and the kind of representation Laconia needs at this difficult time.
David Huot is a champion of legislation designed to protect families experiencing domestic disturbances while keeping an eye on the purse strings as a member of the House Finance Committee.
Phil Spagnuolo has been at the forefront of helping individuals and families find a path that is safe, secure and sustainable as they navigate recovery and a successful reentry to healthy and independent living.
Carlos Cardona has worked tirelessly to make Laconia matter in the larger scheme of all things New Hampshire; business, families, politics, and collaborative conversations, believing we are better together solving problems, than when we don't talk with each other.
Marcia Hayward is transparent about her concerns for equity in education. With a long time career in teaching she has firsthand knowledge of the difference a good education can make in one's life and she has the research to support her beliefs. Creating a level playing field in schools that all children can access is the first step in improving quality of life outcomes later on.
I hope you will join me in voting November 3 for these four candidates who will and have already shown their care and concern for Laconia and its' residents.
Kay M. Anderson
Laconia
