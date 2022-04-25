To The Daily Sun,
If America reduced our carbon emissions to zero, the global warming problem due to climate change would not be solved without getting China to agree to embark on the same goal of zero carbon emissions. America has half the carbon emission (15%) as China (30%) the largest, while third world countries emit 21%.
The strategy of the Biden administration is to raise the price of oil and gas high enough so that alternatives fuels cost does not seem as expensive. Joe Biden campaigned on the plank that he would end our use of fossil fuels. Until alternative fuels can deliver consistent reliable energy, all we are doing is weakening our economy and destroying the livelihood of American workers, especially those at the lower end of the income scale.
If Biden really wanted to have wind and solar replace fossil fuels, he needs to spend sufficient funds at the National Science Foundation to develop battery technology that will store energy when the sun is not shinning, and the wind is not blowing so these resources can be reliable.
Our Congressional delegation supports Biden’s policy of destroying our fossil fuel industry now. So, if you care about a strong economy and allowing our workers being able to afford gasoline, heating fuels and food costs, we need to replace our Congressional delegation in November.
Kathy Rago
Franklin
