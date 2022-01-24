To The Daily Sun,
In these difficult economic times many have found themselves in dire situations. We are blessed in Laconia to have many churches, ministries, and other places that offer help to those persons in need. One of them is the Isaiah 61 Cafe, located in the former freight station (known for a while as Pitman’s Freight Room). My husband and I are two of the numerous volunteers that have been able to help out on a regular basis.
Dave and Dawn Longval saw the large number of homeless on our streets and purchased the building as a gathering place, welcoming all who would like to stop in. Each week day gives opportunity for showers, washing and drying clothes and bedding, a breakfast, and a full noon meal. The atmosphere is that of a loving home where friends gather to share their day and hopes. Like any family, they learn to function together and help one another even though they may be very different. There is music, counseling, prayer, encouragement, help with finding jobs and places to rent as well as clothing and personal items needed always available.
With the onset of this bitter cold, I want to thank the planning board who saw the need and gave permission to allow a dormitory area available for supervised overnights. As one of the overnight supervisors, I have seen what a difference it has made for them. I sleep better knowing they can choose to be safe and warm in a bed.
I am thankful to live in a city that cares for all of its people, and for the many groups that reach out with love and respect for others every day.
Kathie Brown
Laconia
