I’m running for the state Senate because I know I’d do a good job, and because I’m concerned by my opponent’s positions on key issues.
My top three legislative priorities are codifying Roe, responding to climate change and enacting gun safety measures. Women’s health is not the purview of a group of men in black robes; it is our own.
Climate change deniers will destroy everything that makes New Hampshire as wondrous as it is: our clean air, sparkling lakes and running rivers. We can’t let that happen. I have a daughter who just lost her home to the hurricane; climate change has hit me directly.
Gun safety means “Keep your guns, but safely.” Stored safely, bought safely after a background check, and used appropriately by mature adults. Parents shouldn’t worry whether their child will come home from school each day.
A good education is the key to our youngsters’ future, and public funds should be used for public education. In-state college tuition should be lowered so more students can access higher education, and trade school training should be available to those who seek that path.
Raising the state’s minimum wage and developing more affordable housing goes hand in hand. Our state has a large "rainy day fund" surplus which could make both measures possible.
Gunstock Mountain Resort is a Belknap County treasure and must be run by the pros that have the know-how, not used by headline-seeking politicians as a money grab.
I have raised seven children here and want my grandchildren to know a state that offers recreation, beauty and opportunity to all its residents and visitors. Please vote — all the way down the ballot — on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.