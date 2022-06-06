To The Daily Sun,
We should all pay attention to the current popular buzz that the Bill of Rights in the US Constitution are “not absolute” (definition of absolute? — look it up). Clearly an attempt to “mainstream” the idea that the “mainstream” (and who defines this?) should be able to rewrite/redefine the rights granted to each of us by the Constitution. Everyone should actually read the Constitution and their rights thereunder.
First Amendment of the United States Constitution: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
Clearly the “mainstream” has no right to decide what anyone else is allowed to say. I may find it offensive for someone to say that it is OK for a group of people to have certain beliefs as long as they are marginalized but not OK when that group of people and/or beliefs become mainstream, but they have the right to say it according to the above. Note that the First Amendment is not the only one currently under attack.
What has happened to the respect of other’s rights in this country? Memorial Day celebrates the sacrifice of those who have given their lives to protect the rights and freedoms that we have been given. It is unfathomable that we would allow our freedoms to be infringed and those sacrifices to have been in vain.
Karyn Gattermann
New Hampton
