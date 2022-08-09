My name is Karin Salome and I have filed to run for the school board in Ward 3 Laconia. My husband Bob and I have lived in Laconia for 45 years and we are proud to share our two sons are both graduates of the Laconia school system. As a family we are grateful for the education they received and I want future generations to experience the same high-quality education.
I believe that schools are the backbone of a community. Schools are a place where students need to feel safe, challenged and nurtured. Schools are a place where teachers need to feel supported. Our public schools reflect the community they serve with all its challenges. I want to make a difference and help to continue the improvements in our schools.
Prior to embarking on my career in health care, I earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree from the University of New Hampshire. As a nurse, a large part of my responsibility is to communicate with and educate my patients about their health condition and their concerns. Nursing is a passion for me because it allowed me to serve others and witness the power of connecting and helping those who need assistance. Volunteering has been and remains a strong core value of mine. I have coached and managed Laconia baseball and basketball youth teams, served as a trustee for the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation and served on the board of directors for the Partnership of Public Health for nine years, two years as president. I currently serve as a vestry member of St. James Episcopal Church.
I feel deeply that the strength of any community is demonstrated in how its members care for one and other. Serving on the school board will allow me to continue to serve my Laconia community.
