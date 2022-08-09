To The Daily Sun,

My name is Karin Salome and I have filed to run for the school board in Ward 3 Laconia. My husband Bob and I have lived in Laconia for 45 years and we are proud to share our two sons are both graduates of the Laconia school system. As a family we are grateful for the education they received and I want future generations to experience the same high-quality education.

