To The Daily Sun,
Upon moving to Meredith, we rented a tiny camp. While jockeying boxes and furniture from the road to the house, with two babies in tow, a police cruiser pulled up. A stern looking officer got out and introduced himself as Chief John Curran. He was checking us out, making sure we weren't stealing anything, chatted awhile, and gave us a great first impression.
When Dave got his new yellow Defender, he was soon pulled over with sirens blaring and lights flashing. No laws were broken, but the chief was curious about the car and wanted a tour. Then Dave got to see the chief's military Jeep that he proudly drove in parades and around town. They became fast friends, went target shooting, and had stories to share.
John Curran knew our kids when they were in school and asked about each as they grew older. He enjoyed their funny conversations and was always on lookout to help if needed. At the Sandwich Fair and also in the Weirs during Motorcycle Week, he smiled and greeted everyone as he worked his police detail. He officiated our daughter's wedding, and we laughingly caught up on gossip when we saw him watering his yard in the summer.
In the '80s, Chief Curran told me I was a free spirit and he didn't agree with most of what I said. However, he liked that I did my homework and that we always parted friends after some pretty good disagreements. In the '90s, he told me that I seemed to be mellowing, and in the 2000s there wasn't much we disagreed over. Lately, we both preferred most of the way Meredith used to be. He loved his family and friends, his country, and his town. Auf wiedersehen, my friend. You are missed.
Karen Sticht
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.