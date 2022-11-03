Voters are encouraged to research candidates who fit their values, so I investigated Citizens for Belknap and their endorsed candidates. Since the committee is anonymous, their rhetoric is hateful, and all of their candidates and donors are Democrats or further left-leaning than I will ever be. Their choices are not for me.
C4B even developed a new candidate glossary of terms while running away from their party affiliation and wearing their purple aprons. Beware the new spin: Democrat, liberal, socialist, far left have morphed into bipartisan, reasonable, responsible, moderate, independent. You can see it in posts, signs, guides and ads. "Democrat" is taboo.
They label Republicans/conservatives as radical, extreme, hard right, Free Staters, conspiracy theorists. Libertarian is a very bad word. According to the dictionary, it's "a political philosophy that advocates minimal state intervention in the free market and the private lives of citizens." America is doing so well with government intervention now, right? Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice? I don't think so.
In Meredith, two fantastic conservative Republican choices remain, Lisa Smart and Jeanne Tofts. Lisa is a longtime friend and Jeanne is running as a write-in candidate, after narrowly missing the ballot during the primary. Voting for a write-in candidate is nothing more than a mindset. It will not split the Republican ticket if everyone with conservative values writes in Jeanne Tofts.
These New Hampshire-lovin' ladies are first-time candidates, good listeners, have common sense, transparency, won't owe favors, and will not mess up the state as others have done or will do. With two votes for NH state representatives from Meredith, please join me Nov. 8 voting for Lisa Smart on the ballot, writing-in Jeanne Tofts, and coloring the ovals next to their names.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.