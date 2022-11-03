To The Daily Sun,

Voters are encouraged to research candidates who fit their values, so I investigated Citizens for Belknap and their endorsed candidates. Since the committee is anonymous, their rhetoric is hateful, and all of their candidates and donors are Democrats or further left-leaning than I will ever be. Their choices are not for me.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.