To The Daily Sun,
A big shout-out and a big thank you to the man in a gray pickup truck who paid for my drive-through order at the Dunkin‘ Donuts in Belmont at about 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 21. You made my day!
I had driven to Laconia from North Carolina (a 15-hour drive) the previous day in order to take my mother to a medical appointment at the Concord Hospital at 7:30 a.m. We were headed back to Laconia from Concord when “Dunks” was calling my name. I’ve always heard of this sort of thing happening, but never in a million years did I think it would happen to me.
Thank you so much, Mr. Gray Pickup Truck, who left the drive-through lane and turned south on Rte 106. New Hampshire has always had the most thoughtful and generous people!
Julie Bartage
Summerfield, NC
