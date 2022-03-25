To The Daily Sun,
Calling all conservatives in Ward 1.
There is an absentee RINO representative in Ward 1. He acts like a progressive Democrat, does not attend Belknap County Republican meetings; votes against important GOP measures like the Right to Work Act; writes cheap shot letters to the newspaper against his fellow GOP reps and rejects invites to discuss his adversarial behavior towards his own political affiliated party that he claims to represent. So, Rep. Mike Bordes why not step down if you can’t or won’t do your job? The world does not work when people like you fail to keep their commitments.
I am calling on all voters in Ward 1 to stand up and primary this guy who is just taking up space in the House and replace him with a real Conservative. I urge any interested voter to contact Pam Tucker at the New Hampshire GOP Headquarters if you want to volunteer.
Joseph McCarthy
Laconia
