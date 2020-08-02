To The Daily Sun,
So the State of New Hampshire has decided to create an “immunization information system,” a registry of all the citizens of the state who have been vaccinated. What could possibly go wrong?
The question that needs to be asked is how would this information be useful to government? What if the powers-that-be declared that those who choose not to be immunized would not be allowed to use public transportation or cross state lines or be allowed to work in federal or state funded jobs? Would the un-immunized be allowed in public buildings, schools or hospitals? Many don’t want the government to mandate vaccines for citizens but, alternatively, the same control of the population could be achieved by this ill-conceived registry. Populous, excitare.
Jonathan Halsey
Center Harbor
