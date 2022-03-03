To The Daily Sun,
My name is Jon Pike, I would like to take the time to explain to all the taxpayers and residents of the Town of Belmont why I am running for re-election to the selectboard and ask for your vote on March 8. I feel my 12 years serving as a selectperson and 19 years as elected and appointed selectboard representative to the planning board shows my dedication, loyalty and commitment to all Belmont residents and taxpayers.
I have been a huge part of the commercial and industrial growth that has offset our tax base, a brief list but not limited to:
Route 106 — Newly constructed Comcast substation, 603 Storage, GMI Paving, Winnisquam Marine, Winnipesaukee Truck and Lakes Region Arms & Amo, Belknap Landscape, Vault Motor Storage.
Route 3 — Clear Choice MD, Convenient MD, Dunkin, Goodwill, Foley Distribution.
Route 140 — Dollar General.
On the horizon, the sale of the Belknap Mall that will bring new employment opportunities with new anchor stores and a total makeover, the $3 million sale of the Lodge with future developments, The Vault Motor Storage's second land purchase with a proposed new building larger than the existing, Lakeview Golf Courses reopening with new condominium plans. This list continues to grows and is something I am very proud to be a part of.
I have looked out for our most vulnerable seniors and disabled veterans to make sure they don't get taxed out of their homes by supporting and continuing to monitor our elderly and disabled tax relief programs. After two years of shutdowns due to COVID, my goal is to work diligently to bring back what programs have been lost and rebuild our parks and recreation program.
My vision for the next three years will be to continue to focus on commercial and industrial growth that promotes property tax stabilization, and Belmont's downtown future. The hard-working Belmont Facilities Strategy Committee analyzed all town buildings, their locations, and town space needs. At public hearings, the residents of Belmont spoke, and we listened. Residents wanted all town services to stay in the village. I am proud to say I was part of the newly built police station on the existing property, bonded for $3.5 million that came in "under budget." Moving forward and following the taxpayer's vision will be the relocation of the town hall to the first and second floors for the historical mill without bonding any of the construction costs, all monies to come from the Municipal Facilities Capital Reserve Savings Fund. After the town hall is relocated to the Mill it's my position to transform the current town hall into a Parks & Rec and Senior Center. I ask for your vote on March 8, I feel my hard work, economic and community development has promoted leadership, progress, and community pride.
Jon Pike
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.