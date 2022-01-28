To The Daily Sun,
As Jon Hildreth points out in his Jan. 27, letter to The Sun, math is important.
With about $27.75 trillion in national debt and a population of about 330 million, the debt per person works out to neither $900,000 nor $9,000, but closer to $90,000.
John Intorcio
Laconia
