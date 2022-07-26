To The Daily Sun,
Show thanks at Cactus Jack's and T-Bones. Many times people talk about workers putting their lives at risk. Maybe the owners would give thanks if they tried to cross the nasty road. They won't buy the Friendly's. Those poor dedicated workers walk up the road, cross all the way in back up a hill in the snow. People waiting to eat there all the time outside. Maybe they can split with the city to buy a solar light, one light in the back of Family Dollar, all lit up there, no hill. Even in the winter they glow pretty darn good. Snowmobilers go there a lot.
