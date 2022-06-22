To The Daily Sun,
Money, greed over housing, storage units, travel, boutique, a lot of land in front of Gilford Walmart. Condos in front of Laconia Pet Center. Ask for crosswalk sign for Cactus Jack's worker safety: no, but condo people get one in front of Taco Bell. Some people are really heartless.
John Gaydos
Belmont
