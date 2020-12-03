To The Daily Sun,
Listening to alternative media to find out what is happening in this election has me feeling as though we were a family from the old Soviet Union huddled around a radio in secret, listening to Radio Free Europe, trying to find out what's really going on in the world. The mainstream media are all in unison calling claims of election fraud, "baseless claims of election fraud."
We have hundreds of people, poll watchers, election workers filing sworn affidavits and going before state legislatures in all the swing states, crying out and testifying to witnessing election fraud, safeguards not being followed, rules being broken, poll watchers being denied meaningful access to observe the counting process, signature matches not being made on mail-in ballots, witnessing ballot dumps in the middle of the night, the shutting down of the counting in the middle of the night; tens of thousands of ballots being sent to voters who did not request them in a state where the law requires a request from the voter in order to send the ballot. In Georgia, a water leak that apparently didn't happen was used as an excuse to send people home while a few remained and continued the counting; widespread use of voting machines that allegedly have a history of being used to steal elections, that were on the Internet and could be easily manipulated. All these claims and more from credible witnesses in an election where Joe Biden underperformed Hillary Clinton everywhere else in the country except in these Democratic counties where all of these claims are being made. The media blows all of these off as "baseless" and refuses to cover them. They need to be adjudicated before this election can be decided.
Patriots, Church, lovers of freedom, we need to stand up and fight and pray. If we don't, if we just want to be comfortable and go along, perhaps we should change our state motto from "Live Free or Die," for that would prove us not worthy of it. Perhaps we should change it to, "Anything for a False Sense of Security." A free republic can only be kept by those who are willing to fight for her. Please Patriots Church, lovers of freedom rise up.
John Demakowski
Franklin
