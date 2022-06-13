To The Daily Sun,
Until we enforce existing gun laws; until the media stops featuring the murderers; until Hollywood and video games stop glorifying guns, violence, murder and drugs... no amount of reactionary anti-gun legislation will work. Murderers don't abide by law.
Jim Valtz
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.