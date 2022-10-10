Recently, many letters to the editor have stated Don Bolduc and Karoline Leavitt are liars. I do not want to burst someone’s bubble, but all politicians are liars. Answer the following questions:
• Did President Joe Biden grow up in a Puerto Rican community?
• Should hurricane aid be prioritized by race?
• Is the southern border closed?
• Are gas prices rising?
• Does voting 96% with Biden make a congressperson an independent bipartisan?
• Do open borders contribute to fentanyl coming to the United States?
• Do any of you care what Sen. Maggie Hassan did as governor of New Hampshire versus what has she done for us as a senator?
• I can’t find LTEs on what Biden has accomplished; Hassan, Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster voted 96% with Biden, aren’t they proud of this?
Inflation, Biden, high gas prices, crime, country headed in wrong direction, open borders, terrible economy and recession. Hassan, Pappas and Kuster supported all of these policies along with "The Squad" (AOC gang).
Did anyone read where voters were wondering how Sen. Hassan would vote? Almost every website or TV station was concerned with Sens. Joe Manchin or Kyrsten Sinema but Hassan is an independent partisan?
A Vietnam veteran wrote that Hassan knew what was good for veterans. I am a veteran and I would trust a decorated war hero (Gen. Bolduc) more than Sen. Hassan.
New Hampshire has been stuck with Hassan, Pappas and Kuster for years. It is time for a change.
