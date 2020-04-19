To The Daily Sun,
Lake Opechee needs our help and care. Please be a good lakefront neighbor by being mindful of our boat wake’s impact on our beautiful shore line. We are stewards of this lake and need all to cooperate in keeping the lake healthy and safety.
Every spring the lake level goes up and for good reasons but when it is at max level then it becomes our charge to keep the water in the lake and not washing onto our neighbors yards, pulling topsoil with it as the wake recedes. This soil is loved by milfoil. This invasive lake weed has cost plenty to have removed.
Our wakes also under cut the trees causing them to fall in the lake. Plus wake shore erosion damage promote algae blooms that close beaches. We, who use the lake for boating in spring, need to heed to headway speed until the lake level drops to summer time levels.
Jeff Paramore
Laconia
