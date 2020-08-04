To The Daily Sun,
Last Friday we were asked to leave the playground behind the Gilford Elementary School. We were the only three people there. Our five-year-old grandson was visiting from Stratham and he has always enjoyed that playground. We complied but don’t understand the logic or lack thereof.
Coronavirus? Right next to the playground was a group of day campers playing basketball, all obviously touching the same ball and obviously not social distancing! We all touch the same door handles going in and out of many local stores. So why is the playground any different? Keeping them closed is making things worse than they have to be.
All playgrounds in the southern part of the state have been open since the start of summer. And Gilford’s playgrounds should be, too!
Jean Zbinden
Gilford
