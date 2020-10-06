To The Daily Sun,
It is our honor and pleasure to endorse Shelley Carita for a seat in the N.H. House of Representatives for Gilford and Meredith. We have known Shelley both personally and professionally for over 15 years.
Shelley has contributed countless volunteer hours to support our community through her involvement with the Rotary Club of Gilford (serving as president in 2015). During her tenure, she launched the fundraising dinner dance event "Evening in Paradise," helping to raise over $50,000 over the past five years. A dedicated Rotary member for 14 years, most recently, Shelley coordinated Rotary’s effort to spruce up a garden area for the benefit of Wesley Woods residents. In addition, her enthusiasm for our local community is proven through her past role as executive director of the Partnership for Public Health.
Shelley acts with integrity, compassion, and thoughtfulness in everything she does. Whether leading a committee or coordinating volunteers, Shelley is a visionary who is hardworking and committed to the people of the Lakes Region.
We encourage you to join us in voting for Shelley Carita on November 5 for the N.H. House of Representatives.
Jean &Don Clarke
Gilford
