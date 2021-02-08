To The Daily Sun,
Thank you, Roberta Baker, for your article that mentioned GreenPath debt reduction services. I had the good fortune to have been informed about them by my lawyer after the death of my husband left me with a lot of credit card debt. I can't say enough good things about this agency. There are a lot of people out there who purport to help with debt, and those who need this help have no way to tell whether they can get help from them or get further behind if they are only in it to scam people. I can second Roberta's words about these people; contacting them is the way out of threats, harassment, and misery. I hope you will have as good an experience with them as I have.
Janet Learned
Gilford
