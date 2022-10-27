To The Daily Sun,

Sen. Maggie Hassan and the Democrats are attempting to deflect attention from the real problems New Hampshire residents are facing. It is insulting to women to assume they vote based on one issue. Yet the Democrat ads against Gen. Don Bolduc have attempted to make the U.S. Senate race only about abortion while ignoring the fact that the NH Legislature passed HB2 protecting women in NH. Even more disturbing, these advertisements are lies — Bolduc has made it clear that he does not support a federal abortion ban.

