Sen. Maggie Hassan and the Democrats are attempting to deflect attention from the real problems New Hampshire residents are facing. It is insulting to women to assume they vote based on one issue. Yet the Democrat ads against Gen. Don Bolduc have attempted to make the U.S. Senate race only about abortion while ignoring the fact that the NH Legislature passed HB2 protecting women in NH. Even more disturbing, these advertisements are lies — Bolduc has made it clear that he does not support a federal abortion ban.
All issues are women’s issues. Women, like men, are concerned about the rate of inflation, security of their families, and threats posed by China, Russia and Korea.
Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Ambassador Nikki Haley endorsed Bolduc and traveled to NH to campaign with him. These highly respected women have a strong understanding of the national security issues facing our county. Gabbard serves as an Army Reserve Lt. Colonel. In addition to serving as ambassador, Haley is the wife of a combat veteran. Both emphasized that Bolduc will bring a strong, experienced voice to the Senate to focus on the major threats to our national security and military. Having a senator representing New Hampshire who knows what must be done to recruit and retain skilled members in our military is critical to rebuilding our defense, which has been weakened by the Biden administration’s policies.
Bolduc is a proven leader who got the job done in the U.S. Army and will get the job done in Washington. Don’t be fooled by Hassan’s ads. Vote for a real leader who cares about NH families and our country. Vote for Gen. Don Bolduc to be a strong voice to help a U.S. Senate Republican majority put our country back on track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.