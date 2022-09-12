The Belknap County Republican chair obviously does not understand the purpose of primaries nor respect New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary. Every four years, potential presidential candidates travel to New Hampshire to meet with voters to understand their concerns. These national leaders are met with respect and listen respectfully. As a result, NH citizens have their ideas addressed that are often included in the party nominee’s campaign.
As Belknap GOP chair, Rep. Norm Silber should understand the purpose of the primary process and encourage and support all candidates running in primary races. Under prior chairs, the Belknap GOP always helped all primary candidates, new and incumbents, with funds and advertising. Instead of neutrally supporting all candidates, Silber is using the Belknap Republicans as his personal chess game to endorse and fund his henchmen. The advertisement purchased by the Belknap County GOP Chair Norm Silber is intentionally and blatantly misleading voters by presenting a list that appears to be all Belknap Republican candidates. In contrast, the Citizens of Belknap published a list of all candidates, highlighting those whom they support.
This recent ad listing only his personal choices is just one more example of his poor judgement. A chair who openly takes sides in primary races is not a leader, but a dictator who stifles new candidates with good ideas worthy of consideration and punishes incumbents who did not fall in line with his flawed decisions that have hurt Belknap County. If all county chairs acted like Mr. Silber, NH would lose the first-in-the-nation primary.
I would like to request that The Laconia Daily Sun consider a community service to publish a complete list of all candidates so that the voters of Belknap County can cast their ballots based on their own knowledge rather than Silber’s continued flawed judgement.
