To The Daily Sun,
My name is Jamie A. Moore and I wanted to take a moment to introduce myself to get the message out as to why I am running for the school board in Center Harbor. I have two children in the Inter-Lakes Elementary School, one in sixth grade and one in fifth grade. We just moved to the area in January this year from Allenstown, New Hampshire. When we lived there, I was part of the PTO and later I became a school board member. While I was on the board we were able to come up with a new K-8 school plan. I am happy to say we were able to get it approved through the town with minimal costs to our taxpayers. Even though COVID was challenging for us as well as everyone across the country, we were able to stream our school board meeting to help keep the taxpayers informed of our decisions related to COVID as well as other topics impacting our school staff and students.
If I am elected, I am excited to bring my enthusiasm to help shape our student's education. One of the biggest ways to do that is by getting involved. Finding out if our students have everything they need to increase their strengths and develop new strengths to be able to get a career after they graduate high school. I would like to increase the communication between the school board and parents. Only with proper communication can we find out the challenges our community is facing and how we can help to fix them.
Jamie A. Moore
Center Harbor
