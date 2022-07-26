On Oct. 27, 2021, I swore that I would faithfully and impartially perform the duties incumbent upon me as a Gunstock ski area commissioner, so help me God. Over the past year, despite a revolving door of commissioners it seems that instead of unraveling perceived knots, tensions from various directions have tightened and tangled issues further. Now the once practical cordage between the bodies entrusted to protect and promote Gunstock has completely frayed and I need your support.
Gunstock Mountain and GAC must honor their sales commitments, shifts for scheduled employees and now restore its reputation while preparing for the winter season. It is obvious that the Gunstock Area Commissioners must honor their oaths and act swiftly to resolve this situation, but sadly that has not been the case.
I have demanded, with agreement from Commissioner Doug Lambert, that the GAC meet as soon as legally possible and therefore a meeting is intended for Tuesday at 10 a.m. (including public comment) at Gunstock.
The gravity and enormity of the impending festival, coupled with the simple fact that every moment Gunstock remains unstable is an obvious blow to our local economy and a reflection on the integrity of the people entrusted to support the county asset and local treasure. Please stand with me in demanding the resignation of Commissioners Peter Ness and David Strang today and every second that our community suffers due to their inept leadership, until the ink dries from their signatures on their resignation letters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.