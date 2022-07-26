To The Daily Sun,

On Oct. 27, 2021, I swore that I would faithfully and impartially perform the duties incumbent upon me as a Gunstock ski area commissioner, so help me God. Over the past year, despite a revolving door of commissioners it seems that instead of unraveling perceived knots, tensions from various directions have tightened and tangled issues further. Now the once practical cordage between the bodies entrusted to protect and promote Gunstock has completely frayed and I need your support.

