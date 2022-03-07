To The Daily Sun,
Campton town elections will be held on Tuesday, March 8. I urge you to vote for Karl Kelly, running for selectboard. Karl, a lifelong resident, has served as a selectperson for the past nine years. He is good for the town. As a member of the Campton Planning Board and serving on the Capital Improvement Committee, I can attest to his concern for Campton’s residents and fiscal responsibility. He is a believer that in a small town people can work together to achieve goals. Karl listens to the residents of Campton. Bottom line: Karl Kelly cares.
Jack Letvinchuk
Campton
