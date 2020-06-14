To The Daily Sun,
After watching the aftermath of the death of George Floyd, with protesters, marches, looting, destroying police cars and burning many buildings. I came to the conclusion that in this case black lives didn't matter, as many of the businesses that were destroyed belonged to fellow blacks. Many of the police who were trying to keep things under control were assaulted, and a retired police officer was killed by a fellow black. The man killed was trying to protect a building being destroyed by thugs.
Does Anyone out there think this is the way to honor George Floyd?
There were many peaceful marches, protest and celebrations of his life. On the day of his funeral, I couldn't help but notice two white horse-drawn wagons taking George Floyd to his funeral and final resting place. It was very moving.
But my next thought was what happens when one of my fellow veterans dies? They can have a service by choice of family and one of the options is being buried at a veterans' cemetery. In our case it would be the N H Cemetery in Boscawan. At their request a family can have a veteran or spouse interment for their final resting place. Interment services are held in the chapel or graveside, not both. Out of respect for the next interment, interment services shall not exceed 20 minutes and this includes playing of taps and a American flag folded and presented to the family. And families are requested to leave property.
My wife is buried there and as soon as the service was done another family was waiting to honor their family member. I understand, but let this sink in, 20 minutes for veterans that served their country.
Flood's death affected our whole country and in my opinion our police nationwide were victims more than anyone else. I believe all lives matter and I would to see a nationwide march for police.
I read in a letter to the editor that protesters in Laconia were upset that there were armed bikers protecting property and making sure there were no problems. If there ever is a march for police, I bet these same bikers and like-minded people would make sure there was no trouble.
L. Michael Hatch
Meredith
