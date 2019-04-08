To The Daily Sun,
According to the Duke of Earl's diatribe, It's time for me to be ed-cha-kated or brain-washed. Or:"Today is the day to begin your education."
In reference to me, the Duke stated that his "opinion carries the weight of knowledge he (me) has not, so, frankly (a pun), his opinion isn't worth squat. Get some education Frank, then you can talk intelligently." Sorry, I've squatted in Xian as my I.Q. apparently can not match his MENSA numbers! Obviously I can never approach the cerebral capacity of the Duke, as he is a "stable genius," who should be sequestered at the Oracle of Delphi as an all-knowing demigod. His flatulence of hate creates a miasma in the Lakes Region. Intolerance abets hate, and does not foster intelligence!
To claim that "Islamaphobes" such as Frank Gaffrey, Ibn Warraq, Brigette, and the "Religion of Peace" are reputable sources is synonymous with claiming that the Roman emperor Nero had an affection for Christians and Adolf Eichmann had a love of Jews and that Trump respects all Americans. As for the "Religion of Peace," the one shred of evidence (RationalWiki) was previously posited in a prior article. Likewise what shred of evidence is there that the RoP is not "fake news?" The allegation that 11,769 people were killed by Islamic terrorists in 2018 (although the article of April 5 now alleges 23,000 )pales in comparison to the 15,919 firearm homicides and 23,854 firearm suicides who perished due to firearms (total of 39,773)in 2017 in the U.S. (CDC;JAMA). Pathetic! Apparently collateral damage is acceptable, as were the 50 executed Muslims by the New Zealand "white nationalist", who blusterd about Trump.
Also deplorable was the treatment that Robert Azzi received from the belching of the "white extinctionist" mob at the Laconia Public Library — sad that there were "shouts by some attending, prompting librarian Randy Brough to step in to restore order," and sadder still that high school students in attendance thought that those "phobes" were "rude." Not classroom decorum! Statistic: out of 309 terrorism arrests in the U.S. in 2017-2018, 270 (or 87 percent) were for domestic terrorism (FBI). Believe it or not! Also interesting that the Duke has stated that "The Old Testament is not what Christians revere." Coincidentally, "white nationalists" mockingly refer to the Old Testament as the "Jewish Bible." Hmm, I guess some so-called supremists don't "revere" the Ten Commandments? And that is how bigotry expresses itself.
There is a syndrome labelled as the Dunning-Kruger Complex, which occurs when "people who are ignorant or unskilled in a given domain tend to believe that they are much more competent than they really are."(VeryWellMind). The glass slipper fits! The result is "delusions of grandeur."
"Now I guarantee readers Frank Weeks has never read a Quran, likely never seen one up close..." Apparently the Duke's short-term memory forgot my letter of November 2018 (his "weight of knowledge" forgot that I have an Arabic and an English-translated Quran on my book shelf — albeit only for the last eight years; and I have just picked it up in my hands). Due to my limited intelligence, I found it to be a ponderous read!
Perhaps the Duke is more knowledgeable and intelligent than Pope Francis and Al Azhar (Cairo imam), who recently co-signed the "Human Fraternity" document that confirmed that Catholics and Moslems are brothers. And infinitum! Salaam Alaikum!
Frank M. Weeks
Gilmanton I.W.
