To The Daily Sun,
To be or not to be, that is the question. Whether it's nobler in the minds of Congress to not impeach, or to impeach. The startling truth of the matter is the the divisive disorders sowed by President Trump not only affects this country, and both Republicans and Democrats. Both parties are divided within each other.
Governor Weld correctly states that Trump has clearly done wrong to this country. Weld's two accompanying candidates are in unison that continued government for Trump and by the Trump must not continued. Posts have been posted with various newspapers and social media show their unified positions. Senator Romney does not support this Trumpian movement. Senator Graham is beginning to see the light of day. John McCain fought for our country and humankind, a true hero both in service and out, including his battles against Trump.
Bribery being used to achieve selfish foreign policy is a severe, impeachable offense. Some members of both major parties indicated this is treason, which is punishable by death according to the U.S. Constitution. Those who support this dictatorship are weak, not standing up for why this country came about. Bigotry, hate, abuse of children, lies and mudslinging, foreign policy by bribery, disrupting the presently good economy set by an excellent president, Barack Obama, are unacceptable and reprehensible. The evidence is clear. It's not fake news. It's real. It's bipartisan.
No longer can we remain silent as this president continues to debase our country, Our Constitution, written by men far nobler than Trump and his Republican cohorts. To continue support for Trump is an affront to all Americans, even his own base. This is not a partisan issue. It's an American issues that is slowly attracting more Republicans than not to reconsider their support. It's a constitutional crisis that not only affects everyone, regardless of religion, sexual orientation, race, or creed; but profoundly affects humankind on this planet.
A greater portion of the other nations have tried, many successfully, to emulate our system. Our democracy can and has worked for many generations. Mr. Trump's efforts to dismantle our democracy to his own selfish and corrupt endeavors must be terminated. If this process is completed in the name of justice and the hopes of our founding fathers, we can again show other nations our system is real and works. Putin and "Rocket Man" could well tremble as their own citizens begin to challenge them in efforts to have a common bond, to the point of forming a better place for their citizens to live. We must rise to these events and in union.
Even those whose messages run contrary to these thoughts are threatened by this traitorous president. For if Trump threatens the free press, our freedom of speech and protest, this fake president can attack you as well. This inhumane being has no allegiance but to one Donald Trump, and no one else. Quoting Al Gore:"It's time for Trump to go!!" Forcefully, by impeachment. Only then we can heal and begin to move forward in strength and unity.
Bob Joseph, Jr.
New Hampton
